Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CALA. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

