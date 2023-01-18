Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CXBMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXBMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 155,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,315. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

