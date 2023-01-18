CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.38

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 69343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

CaixaBank Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

