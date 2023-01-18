CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 203,083 shares.The stock last traded at $21.40 and had previously closed at $21.46.
CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
