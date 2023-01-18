Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

CDNS stock opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

