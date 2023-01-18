BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Down 48.7% in December

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.44.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
