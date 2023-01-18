Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.96

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 56682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.18) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.24) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.38) to GBX 2,050 ($25.02) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 2,070 ($25.26) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,200 ($26.85) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.60.

Burberry Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

About Burberry Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

