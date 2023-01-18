Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.96

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 56682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.18) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($29.04) to GBX 2,560 ($31.24) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.38) to GBX 2,050 ($25.02) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 2,070 ($25.26) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,200 ($26.85) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.60.
Burberry Group Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.