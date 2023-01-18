Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,328.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,328 ($28.41) and last traded at GBX 2,323.50 ($28.35), with a volume of 492072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,243 ($27.37).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 2,200 ($26.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 2,070 ($25.26) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.41) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($24.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,888.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.24), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($419,768.15).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

