Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.