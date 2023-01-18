Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $37.23 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,992 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 4.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 98,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,228. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

