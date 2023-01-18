Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 77,242 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,847. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

