Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires 84,676 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Hibbett accounts for about 2.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 3.62% of Hibbett worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 51.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

HIBB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.92. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,597. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $877.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

