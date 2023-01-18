Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $43.55

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

