Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Klohn purchased 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,859.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

