Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,607. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 154.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.