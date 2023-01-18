Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.47) to GBX 920 ($11.23) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 830 ($10.13) to GBX 740 ($9.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 13,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137. Britvic has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.4894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

