Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

BORUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

