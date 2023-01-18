Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
BORUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
