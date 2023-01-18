Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.27.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.61. 532,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,951. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

