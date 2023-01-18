Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.27.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.61. 532,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,951. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.