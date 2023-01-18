BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $289.37 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $289.37 or 0.01392430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and approximately $835.69 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,904,124 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,904,277.20603725 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 303.04849112 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $526,542,964.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

