BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.18 and last traded at C$22.21. Approximately 27,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 23,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.41.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

