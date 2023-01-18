B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.04).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.05) to GBX 555 ($6.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.82) to GBX 415 ($5.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($27,394.75).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.3 %

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Shares of BME opened at GBX 442.90 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,135.64. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 617.60 ($7.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

