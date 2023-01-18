Bluzelle Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.33 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $7.21 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

