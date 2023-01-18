BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down to $70.16

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.16, but opened at $68.62. BlackLine shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 575 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.