Bitsubishi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.21 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00432945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.35 or 0.30389548 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00758007 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

