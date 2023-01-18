BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,042.94

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $1,042.94 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00232359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.1331534 USD and is up 8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,754.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.