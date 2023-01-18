Bitcoin Latinum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $831.95 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $831.95 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00427940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.69 or 0.30038216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00764889 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing."

