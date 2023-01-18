Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $48,359.27 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $48,359.27 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00236667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00102121 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058500 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.