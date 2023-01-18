Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue cut Bilfinger to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

BFLBY stock remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

