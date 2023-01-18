Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.68 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.17-$1.18 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 158,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

