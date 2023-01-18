Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Reaches $142.63 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $142.63 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,984,219 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

