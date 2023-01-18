Berenberg Bank Lowers 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target to GBX 220

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 355 ($4.33) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

888 Price Performance

EIHDF stock remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

