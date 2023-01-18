Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 888 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

