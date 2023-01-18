Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.