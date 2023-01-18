Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

