Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 324,832 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 992,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 362,207 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 243,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 143,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

