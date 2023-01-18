BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 214.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,451,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.43 and a 200 day moving average of $412.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

