BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.54. 548,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,649,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $376.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

