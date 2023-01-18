BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

