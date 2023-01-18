BCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

