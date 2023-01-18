BCM Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VO opened at $214.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

