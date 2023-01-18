Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

