Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

