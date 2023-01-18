Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

