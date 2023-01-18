Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ICVT stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

