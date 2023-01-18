Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FISV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

