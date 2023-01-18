Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3,942.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $286.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.17. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,199. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

