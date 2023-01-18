Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 202,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,782 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 188.2% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

