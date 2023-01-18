Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

