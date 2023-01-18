Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.84 ($57.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.73 and a 200 day moving average of €44.93. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($75.16). The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

