Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Shares of BASA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 139,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Basanite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.