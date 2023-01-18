Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of BASA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 139,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.